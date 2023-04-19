India

Madhya Pradesh: Loco pilot dead as 2 goods trains collide

Madhya Pradesh: Loco pilot dead as 2 goods trains collide

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 19, 2023, 02:05 pm 1 min read

The head-on collision resulted in engines catching fire (Photo credit: Twitter/@Abhisheknayan81)

One locomotive pilot was killed and four others suffered injuries after a goods train collided with a stationary goods train near Singhpur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Wednesday, reported Times of India. The head-on collision reportedly caused engines to catch fire and several coaches to overturn. The accident was so severe that the moving engine climbed on top of the stationary engine.

Twitter Post of the crash

Railway authorities to launch investigation into the accident causes

Preliminary reports revealed that both trains were loaded with coal. The moving train was coming from Anuppur. Following the incident, the operations of all trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route have been affected. Senior officials of the South East Central Railway (SECR) will launch an investigation into what caused such a massive accident, reported Times of India.