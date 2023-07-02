World

France offers to co-produce fighter jet engines in India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 02, 2023 | 01:09 pm 3 min read

France has offered to co-produce fighter jet engines in India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, the European country has reportedly made an offer to India to co-produce an engine that will power twin-engine advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin-engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF) for Indian aircraft carriers. President Emmanuel Macron has given the go-ahead to French defense company Safran to jointly design, develop, test, manufacture, and certify the engine.

Why does this story matter?

India is reportedly the world's largest arms importer and relies on Russia for nearly half of its military supply. France has now offered India 100% technology transfer, free from the US International Trade in Arms Regulation (ITAR). India will likely sign the deal under its "Make in India" program to manufacture engines locally, which is expected to give new impetus to Indo-French defense cooperation.

French proposal includes ancillary manufacturing of engines in India: Report

The French proposal reportedly includes an entirely new engine, new materials with extensive supply chains, and ancillary manufacturing in India, among others, reported Hindustan Times. It claimed that Safran would also likely establish a gas turbine technology center of excellence in India, along with comprehensive design and metallurgical precision software tools. However, the entire procedure will take 10 years from the day of signing.

French offer makes India capable of manufacturing higher thrust engines

Under the French offer, India can also produce higher thrust engines as required by the AMCA or TEDBF being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Safran engines power the helicopters made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the two companies have reportedly agreed to develop the engine for Indian multi-role helicopters jointly.

Indo-French deal already under discussion with defence minister

According to reports, the engine proposal is already under discussion with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisory (NSA) Ajit Doval-led strategic dialogue with France. In this regard, DRDO chief Dr. Samir V Kamat had also visited the engine factory and the R&D center in France on the sidelines of the 2023 Paris Air Show.

Know about PM Modi's France visit

PM Modi will likely arrive in Paris on July 13 afternoon to attend the Bastille Day celebrations the next day. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with Macron. Notably, India's Rafale fighter will reportedly participate in the Bastille Day fly-past on July 14.

Know about the French company Safran

Safran is a Paris-headquartered multinational company that designs, develops, and manufactures aerospace, rocket engine, and defense equipment. The Safran Group was formed in 2005 with the Snecma-Sagem SA merger. Notably, it has developed sourcing in India for parts for LEAP and M-88 engines at its facilities and auxiliary units, such as a Lucknow-based firm that manufactures titanium alloy parts for LEAP and Rafale engines.

