France shooting: Fresh clashes in Marseille, at least 56 arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 02, 2023 | 10:29 am 3 min read

Fresh clashes erupt in Marseille as violence continues in France

As France continues to witness widespread violence after a teenager was allegedly shot dead by a cop at point-blank range on Tuesday, the police and rioters once again clashed in the country's southern city of Marseille on Saturday (local time). Several videos showed the police using tear gas against the angry mob, with officials confirming at least 56 arrests in the city alone.

Why does this story matter?

The current unrest in France stems from a 17-year-old boy named Nahel M allegedly being shot dead by a police officer on Tuesday during a routine traffic check in Nanterre, west of Paris. The tragic incident was captured on video and prompted calls for a comprehensive review of the regulations governing the usage of weapons by law enforcement personnel.

Marseille witnessed widespread violence throughout Saturday

As per reports, heavy clashes occurred between rioters and police throughout Saturday evening in Marseille. Several videos circulating on social media showed violent clashes on La Canebière, the main avenue in the heart of the city. According to the news outlet BBC, French media reported that officers and a large group of rioters also clashed in the area for more than an hour.

Visuals from Marseille

Police and rioters clashing in Marseille

126 arrested in Paris: Police

In the French capital of Paris, a heavy police force deployment was reportedly seen along the iconic Champs-Elysees after several calls on social media for rioters to gather there. However, the presence of security forces seemed to have kept most protesters away from the area. On the other hand, the police in Paris also confirmed that they apprehended 126 people.

427 arrests made on Saturday: French interior minister

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that as many as 427 arrests were made on Saturday and lauded the law enforcement for their "resolute action" that led to a "calmer night." On Saturday, approximately 45,000 police were reportedly deployed across the violence-struck nation for a second night. While over 1,300 apprehensions were made on Friday, more than 900 were arrested the day earlier.

Twitter post by Darmanin

French PM lauds police, gendarmes, firefighters

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also took to Twitter to laud the police, gendarmes, and firefighters for their relentless work toward restoring peace in the country. "This evening, 45,000 police and gendarmes and thousands of firefighters are mobilized to protect and guarantee republican order," Borne tweeted. "I have come to reaffirm my full support and that of my government," she added.

Check out Borne's tweet

