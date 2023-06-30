World

Why is France burning

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 30, 2023 | 05:39 pm 3 min read

France riots: Over 200 policemen injured, nearly 700 people arrested

The brutal police shooting of a 17-year-old teenager outside the French capital of Paris earlier this week sparked massive riots in the country's suburbs, with hundreds of angry protesters being arrested, cars being torched, and shops being ransacked. The incident has also stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and cops in disadvantaged neighborhoods in France.

Violent protests erupted in Nanterre after the tragic shooting of a teen driver, identified as Nahel M, by a cop on Tuesday morning during a routine traffic check, according to the Associated Press. The shooting of the teen, which was captured on video, has prompted calls for a comprehensive review of the regulations governing the use of weapons by law enforcement.

40,000 law enforcement officers mobilized across Paris: Report

Around 40,000 law enforcement officers were mobilized across the nation to ensure public safety, with almost 5,000 deployed in the French capital and its nearby areas. As per several media reports, the unrest has also spread to Brussels, Belgium, where eight people have been arrested so far and an increased police presence is being observed.

Nearly 250 gendarmes and policemen injured in France riots: Report

Furthermore, nearly 250 gendarmes and police officers were injured on Thursday night, according to the interior ministry, as the violence persisted for the third night in a row. According to the news agency PTI, government officials claimed rioters targeted town halls, police stations, and schools. Meanwhile, the police resorted to using water cannons, dispersion grenades, and tear gas to disrupt the mob.

At least 667 people arrested in France: Interior minister

So far, a minimum of 667 people have been apprehended across France during the overnight riots, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced in a tweet on Friday. Darmanin's office described the recent arrests as a significant rise above prior operations. The arrests are part of the government's broader endeavor to be "extremely firm" in dealing with rioters.

President Macron left early from EU summit in Brussels

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron left the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels early to come back to France. As per AFP, Macron canceled his press conference before making his way home, where he will chair a meeting of the interdepartmental crisis group on the country's predicament. On Thursday, he also called a crisis meeting with key cabinet members to discuss the unrest.

What happened that led to riots

Nahel was shot dead on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he refused to comply with police instructions during a traffic stop. The police stated that the teenager was driving his car toward them, but video evidence contradicted their allegation. Later, a video surfaced on social media showing a police officer pointing his firearm through the window and firing at point-blank range.

