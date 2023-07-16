MP woman gang-raped, BJP leader's son among accused: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 16, 2023 | 07:52 pm 2 min read

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son is reportedly among four persons accused of gang-raping a woman and sexually abusing her minor sister in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the news outlet NDTV, locals and relatives of the victims surrounded the local police station calling for immediate action. This agitation resulted in two of the accused being arrested.

Case registered under relevant IPC, POCSO sections: Datia SP

Providing an update on the matter, Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma revealed that the accused and the survivors are students, and the cops are probing the matter. The Datia SP also confirmed that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused persons.

1 victim tried to take her life after incident: Police

The said area is reportedly the home turf of BJP leader and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who represents the Datia Leshislative Assembly Constituency. Meanwhile, according to cops, one of the survivors—who was allegedly gang-raped—tried to kill herself by hanging and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated. Reportedly, all the accused are residents of Unnao in Datia.

Sharma reveals details on complaint against accused men

The Datia SP further revealed that the victim woman's younger sister, who was allegedly sexually assaulted as well, lodged the complaint against the accused. "The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons," Sharma said. "The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister," added the top police official.

NCW received 31,000 complaints of crimes against women in 2022

Crimes against women have been witnessing a rise in India, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) receiving nearly 31,000 such complaints in 2022, the highest since 2014. According to PTI, the NCW received 30,864 complaints in 2021, while the number slightly went up to 30,957 last year. While 16,872 complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh (54.5%), Delhi came second with 3,004 complaints.

