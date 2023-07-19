Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament: Centre

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 19, 2023 | 04:07 pm 1 min read

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi reportedly said that the Central government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament. Notably, the opposition parties are planning to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre as well as the violence-hit state of Manipur, in the monsoon session of Parliament which starts from Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

Ethnic violence has engulfed Manipur for nearly three months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't spoken on the issue and the opposition has accused him of deliberately dodging the issue despite scores of people losing their lives. Among a host of other contentions, the current conflict is rooted in the state's majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status amid resistance from tribal groups.

