On camera: Pilot, husband thrashed for torturing minor domestic help

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 19, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

The incident occurred on Wednesday

A female pilot and her husband—also airline staff—were brutally assaulted by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly hiring a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and harassing her. In a video shared by ANI, locals were seen arguing with the couple at the gate of their residence. The mob then pulled the duo outside to beat them up.

Woman assaulted in pilot's uniform

In the one-minute and 16-second clip, the woman—still in the pilot's uniform—was seen thrashed by several women who also pulled her hair as she cried for help. Her husband was also thrashed by a group of men in the background. He tried to save his wife and at one point screamed, "She will die." However, the assault against both of them continued.

Video: Locals assaulting couple

Minor had injury marks on arms, face

Reportedly, the accused employed the minor about two months ago. On Wednesday, the girl's relative spotted injuries on her arms and face and informed the police. After hearing about the allegations, the locals attacked the couple. Later, the police took the couple into custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.

Warning: Injury marks on minor's body

