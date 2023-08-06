Manipur: BJP's Kuki ally withdraws support from Biren Singh government

Written by Ramya Patelkhana August 06, 2023 | 09:23 pm 2 min read

Biren Singh government faces flak as Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3

In a blow to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur, its partner Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), on Sunday reportedly withdrew support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh's government in the violence-hit state. The development comes at a time when Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki and Naga groups for more than three months.

Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, about 180 people have so far been killed in Manipur since a protest against the Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands erupted on May 3. Meiteis—who constitute Manipur's 53% population—are concerned due to large-scale illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh and restrictions on settling in the hilly areas. Meanwhile, the tribals—making up 40% of the population—are worried about losing their ancestral lands.

KPA has 2 MLAs in Manipur Assembly

In a letter, KPA chief Tongmang Haokip on Sunday also informed Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey of the party's decision to exit the ruling government in the state. To note, the KPA has two members in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly. While the party's Kimneo Haokip Hangshing represents the Saikul constituency in the assembly, Chinlunthang was elected from the Singhat seat.

Support for Singh's government no longer fructuous: Haokip

In the KPA's letter to Uikey, which was shared by India Today, Haokip stated, "After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous." "Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," he added.

Kuki MLAs to boycott upcoming assembly session

Separately, earlier on Sunday, Kuki leaders announced that most MLAs from their community—irrespective of their party affiliations—wouldn't attend the Manipur Assembly session scheduled to begin on August 21. They said this decision was taken in light of the continued ethnic violence. The Manipur Assembly has 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two KPA leaders, and one independent MLA.

What changes for NDA in Manipur after KPA's exit

Before the KPA announced its exit from the NDA in Manipur, the BJP-led alliance had 54 members in the 60-member assembly; the tally has now fallen to 52. Meanwhile, the Congress has five MLAs in the House, while the Janata Dal (United) has one member.

