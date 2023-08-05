Odisha: Amit Shah to hold meeting on left-wing extremism

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 05, 2023 | 04:48 pm 1 min read

Shah is on a two-day visit to Odisha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reportedly scheduled to hold an important meeting on left-wing extremism in Odisha on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a mega national highway project connecting Kamakhyanagar to Duburi at a Bhubaneswar event. They also laid the foundation stone for widening and strengthening the Moter-Banner road via Ladugaon in Kalahandi.

Shah to have closed-door meeting at BJP office

News18 reported the 51km-long Kamakhyanagar-Duburi highway will be built at a cost of Rs. 761 crore. Meanwhile, Shah, who has been on a two-day Odisha visit since Friday, will also reportedly have a closed-door meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office on Saturday afternoon. Separately, he also participated in a disaster management meeting at the state secretariat.

