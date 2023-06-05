India

Fake news: Sakshee Malikkh dismisses reports of ending wrestlers' protest

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 05, 2023, 03:54 pm 1 min read

Our fight continues till justice is served: Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh

Star Indian wrestler Sakshee Malikkh, who has been protesting with other fellow grapplers for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, said that they would continue with their agitation until their demands are met. Furthermore, the 30-year-old ace wrestler asserted that their "fight" will continue "till justice is served."

Why does this story matter?

Malikkh's responses came just hours after reports claimed that the wrestlers' month-long protest in Delhi had been called off.

Notably, the rumors came right after top Indian wrestlers resumed their duties in the Railways.

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs against the WFI president on sexual harassment claims a month ago, but he is yet to be apprehended.

Please don't spread any wrong news: Malikkh

Amid reports of wrestlers ending their agitation against Singh, Malikkh took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we." "Along with Satyagraha (peaceful), I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," the star wrestler added.

