Egra firework factory blast: Absconding owner dies at Odisha hospital

The blast killed nine people on Tuesday

Krishnapada Bag, also known as Bhanu Bag, the prime accused in the blast at the illegal firework factory in West Bengal's Egra, died in the early hours of Friday at a hospital in Odisha's Cuttack, reported News18. Reportedly, the absconding factory owner had suffered 70% burn injuries. The blast in Egra's Khadikul village in the East Medinipur district killed nine people on Tuesday.

Bag fled to Odisha on the day of incident

According to reports, Bag and two others fled the spot on a motorcycle following the incident. He was then admitted to a private nursing home in Balasore, Cuttack, with burn injuries. Bag was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and East Medinipur police. His son and nephew were also arrested by the police. Bag was reportedly running the illegal factory for 25 years.