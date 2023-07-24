Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah amid opposition protest

Politics

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah amid opposition protest

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 24, 2023 | 05:25 pm 2 min read

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government was ready to discuss Manipur issue amid opposition protest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the central government is ready for a discussion on Manipur violence and questioned why the opposition is not cooperating. His statement comes amid protests by opposition parties in Parliament over the sexual violence against two Manipur women. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the Centre was prepared to talk on the sensitive matter.

Why does this story matter?

After nearly three months of ethnic conflicts, the situation in Manipur reached center stage last week when a video of two women being sexually abused in public went viral. The opposition accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of purposely avoiding discussion on the matter to hide its failures. The impasse between the government and the opposition has severely hampered Parliament's ongoing monsoon session.

'Important for truth of Manipur to come out': Shah

In a brief address in the Lok Sabha, Shah urged the opposition to allow a debate on the Manipur issue, saying, "It was important for the truth to come out". Earlier, the House was adjourned three times due to the uproar over the issue. Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings for the day after opposition MPs continued their protest when the proceedings resumed at 2:30pm.

Watch: Home Minister Shah's brief address in Lok Sabha

Parliament's monsoon session remains stormy over Manipur violence

The ongoing monsoon session has witnessed ruckuses in both Houses since day one due to protests over the Manipur issue. On the opening day, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the violence publicly for the first time at a pre-session address in the Parliament complex. He strongly criticized the incident, in which two women were paraded naked and sexually abused by a mob.

Opposition holds protest reiterating demand for PM Modi's statement

The opposition parties held a protest again on Monday at Parliament's premises, reiterating their demand that PM Modi make a comprehensive statement in Parliament on the Manipur violence. They said that a discussion on the issue can only take place only after the statement. The Centre on Friday agreed to discuss the issue in Parliament and said that Shah will respond on the matter.

Share this timeline