India's Presidential Election will take place on July 18

The new President will take oath on July 25, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday that election to elect the next President of India will take place on July 18. If required, the counting will take place on July 21. According to ECI, India's upcoming President will take the oath of office on July 25. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind expires on July 24.

Election Members of the electoral college elect the President

Members of the electoral college, which includes elected members of both houses of Parliament and legislative assemblies from all states, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry, elect the President. President Kovind, the former Governor of Bihar, was chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the nation's highest office in 2017.