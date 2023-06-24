India

Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on violence-hit Manipur

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 24, 2023 | 08:43 pm 1 min read

Over 3,000 people have been injured in Manipur violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur, reported ANI. The meeting, which was held in New Delhi, was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien, among others.

Nearly 120 people killed in Manipur violence

According to reports, nearly 120 people have died and over 3,000 have been injured in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which broke out on May 3. During his visit to the state last month, Shah urged citizens to maintain peace and warned of strict action against miscreants. Meanwhile, the opposition has constantly slammed the BJP-led central government over its handling of the situation.

Clashes erupted between Meiteis, other tribes

Notably, the violence in Manipur erupted after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the state's population, while tribals, Nagas and Kukis, constitute another 40%. The tribal people are concerned that granting Meiteis the ST status will limit their benefits and prospects.

