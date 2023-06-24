India

Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran district

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 24, 2023 | 07:18 pm 1 min read

The drone was intercepted on Friday night

The Border Security Force (BSF) has reportedly shot down a Pakistani drone that intruded into the Lakhana village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. On Friday night, the BSF troops detected the drone's movement and immediately reacted to intercept it. On Saturday morning, the broken drone was discovered in a field during a joint operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police.

BSF recovered similar drone 2 days ago

Sharing the information in a tweet, the BSF said, "Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by the BSF." Reportedly, the drone is a quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series. On Thursday, too, the BSF recovered a similar Pakistani drone and two kilograms of heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Punjab's Fazilka district.

