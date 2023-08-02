Delhi services bill: Opposition slams BJD, YSRCP for supporting government

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 02, 2023 | 01:52 pm 3 min read

The opposition leaders slammed the BJD and the YSRCP for announcing support to the government on the Delhi services bill

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be taken up in Parliament on Wednesday. Ahead of the discussion, opposition leaders slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for announcing support to the Centre on the Delhi services bill. They said those supporting it will be remembered as "anti-national," adding they did so "out of compulsion."

Why does this story matter?

The bill, among others, is expected to trigger the most intense face-off between the government and the opposition parties, which have also moved a no-confidence motion. The opposition bloc has opposed the Delhi services bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and against the spirit of federalism. Meanwhile, the government and the opposition have locked horns over Manipur, marred by ethnic violence for three months.

Bill will strip away right of Delhi's citizens: Raghav Chadha

Bill will streamline bureaucracy: Centre

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and if enacted, it will give the Centre, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), control over Delhi's bureaucracy instead of the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Centre has argued that the bill will streamline governance in Delhi by eliminating confusion regarding the chain of command.

Opposition stages walk-out from Rajya Sabha

The opposition parties staged a walk-out from the Rajya Sabha again on Wednesday after the Chair declined to hold a discussion on the Manipur violence. The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2:00pm amid sloganeering by the opposition members. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Union ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and Rajnath Singh to discuss the government's strategy in both Houses.

Bill likely to be passed in both Houses

The Delhi services bill is likely to be passed, just as multiple bills have been passed in this session despite the opposition boycotting discussions and walking out. The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoys an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha with 332 MPs. Notably, the Centre brought the bill after the Supreme Court gave the Delhi government power over Delhi's services.

Tough fight was expected earlier between government, opposition

Before Parliament's Monsoon Session, the opposition parties huddled to strategize against the Delhi services bill. At that point, the ruling alliance and the opposition bloc were neck and neck with 105 MPs each in the Rajya Sabha, against the majority mark of 120. However, later, Odisha's ruling BJD and Andhra Pradesh's incumbent YSRCP, with nine MPs each, extended support to the government.

