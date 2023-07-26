How opposition planned no-confidence motion against government

Politics

How opposition planned no-confidence motion against government

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 26, 2023 | 10:56 am 3 min read

The opposition is set to move a no-confidence motion against the government

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), are likely to cross swords in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the latter is set to move a no-confidence motion. The opposition, well aware of the outcome against the 332-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA), aims to force the PM to address the Manipur situation.

Why does this story matter?

The opposition has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of evading discussion on the issue of Manipur, which has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for nearly three months. The BJP, on the other hand, has accused the opposition of double standards, saying it doesn't care about atrocities in states under its rule. The stalemate has disrupted parliamentary proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

MPs' signatures to be collected on Wednesday for notice

A senior opposition leader floated the idea of a no-confidence motion to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported. During a meeting of opposition leaders at Kharge's office on Tuesday morning, Kharge announced the proposal and sought the opinion of other leaders. The opposition leaders will meet on Wednesday morning to collect the signatures of MPs for a notice.

Opposition looking at 'moral victory'

The notice for a no-confidence motion will be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday before 10:00am. An opposition leader said, "We know the result would be a foregone conclusion. But we will force the PM to speak on issues if we move a no-confidence motion. And if they try to avoid a debate, it will be a moral victory."

Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this weekend

"We also discussed that if the chief ministers can't go to Manipur now, a delegation of INDIA MPs should visit the state. The logistics of such a visit was also discussed and the plan is to go there this weekend," a non-Congress MP said. Notably, the INDIA includes the CMs of Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, apart from the Congress-ruled states.

NDA survived no-confidence motion in 2018

To recall, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in 2018. It was supported by 135 members and rejected by 330. A no-confidence motion can be moved only in the Lok Sabha. If the motion is accepted by around 50 members, the Speaker sets a date for discussion. If the ruling party fails to prove a majority, it has to resign.

Share this timeline