Canada: Bhagavad Gita Park signage damaged, defaced with anti-Modi graffiti

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 15, 2023 | 04:41 pm 2 min read

Signboard of Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton, Canada, has been defaced with anti-Modi graffiti

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly damaged the signboard of Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton, Canada, and defaced it with graffiti attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eliciting outrage from the Indian diaspora there. The graffiti on the park signage allegedly read "Modi is Terrorist (BBC)," which was later removed by city workers. Authorities in Canada condemned the incident and assured action against the perpetrators.

Why does this story matter?

Several Indian cultural and religious properties in Canada have allegedly been vandalized since last year. In April, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Ontario, was reportedly defaced with "anti-Hindu" and "anti-India" graffitis. Meanwhile, last week, hundreds of people took part in the "Khalistan Freedom rally" organized in the name of Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh Nijjar, who was found murdered in Canada recently. India condemned the same.

Authorities found vandalized, defaced sign

According to Hindustan Times, officials found the vandalized and defaced sign on Friday (local time) with graffiti spraypainted on it attacking PM Modi. City workers removed the graffiti immediately and restored the sign to its original state. This is the latest in a string of similar instances in Canada since July 2022. Last year, some Hindu temples and even Mahatma Gandhi statues were vandalized.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown expresses 'outrage' over incident

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told Prime Asia TV he was "outraged" with the vandalism incident, saying the city had "zero tolerance" toward "intimidation of any faith community." Meanwhile, Indo-Canadians condemned the incident and sought strict action against the culprits. Vijay Jain, a Brampton resident, said it was "purely an act of Hinduphobia." Another resident Hiren Patel demanded "immediate and decisive action" against radical elements.

'Deeply disappointed': City of Brampton initiates action

Similar incidents of vandalism in past

According to reports, there have been at least six incidents of desecration of Hindu temples in Canada over the past year. Shri Bhagavad Gita Park faced similar vandalism in October last year, too, when the signboard, among other things, was damaged, triggering condemnation by India. Four of the previous incidents featured spraypainted pro-Khalistan slogans on temple walls and properties belonging to India.

HAF responds, condemns rising 'Hinduphobia' in Canada

