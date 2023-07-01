India

Uttarakhand: Panel completes drafting of proposed Uniform Civil Code

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 01, 2023 | 01:21 pm 3 min read

Draft of UCC for Uttarakhand ready to be submitted to state government

Former Supreme Court (SC) judge, Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, announced on Friday that the draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand was ready. Desai heads the committee of experts formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government to oversee the same. She also said the panel's recommendations would empower women and strengthen the society's secular fabric if enforced.

Why does this story matter?

The UCC was a major electoral promise made by the BJP at the Centre, with some of its state governments making a push for its implementation. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recently made a strong argument for the UCC and triggered speculations that the central government was looking to bring in a law to implement the same across the nation.

Details on Desai-led panel's recommendations

The Desai-led panel, which seeks to establish dignity and equality across all sections of society, has also reportedly taken into consideration the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in its draft of the proposed UCC for Uttarakhand. However, LGBTQ+ members won't be part of the recommendations as the country's Supreme Court is yet to deliver its verdict on pleas seeking lawful recognition of same-sex marriage.

Panel drafted recommendations after consulting stakeholders

Furthermore, the committee has reportedly consulted representatives of various political parties, experts, religious leaders, women, and Uttarakhand residents in Delhi. Members of a sub-committee, set up in 2022, visited 40 different places in the state, including tribal villages, too. The Desai-led panel, which has met over 60 times so far, will reportedly submit the draft to the state government in the coming days.

Tried bringing everyone on equal footing: Desai

While addressing the media, Justice Desai revealed that the committee had drafted the code while taking into account a wide range of opinions. "Our emphasis is to ensure gender equality with keeping women, children, and disabled persons in focus. We have tried to bring everyone on an equal footing with the elimination of arbitrariness and discrimination," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Video of Justice Desai's media address

UCC bill to be tabled during Parliament Monsoon Session: Report

On the other hand, the Modi government at the Centre is also considering introducing a bill on implementing a UCC during the Monsoon Session of Parliament later this month. According to the news outlet India Today, this bill may be referred to the standing parliamentary committee, which will seek input from several stakeholders on the matter.

Centre's UCC pitch triggers political row

Interestingly, this UCC pitch from the Centre has triggered a debate as many opposition parties accused PM Modi of weaponizing it for the BJP's political gains as assembly elections are approaching in several states. Numerous Congress leaders have also attacked the prime minister for using the UCC as a diversion tactic from actual problems like inflation, unemployment, and the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

