Heavy rainfall forecast in UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 01, 2023 | 11:56 am 2 min read

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states for the next five days. These include Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, amid heavy showers, an autorickshaw driver reportedly drowned in a rainwater-filled ditch in Delhi's Harsh Vihar on Friday after his vehicle fell into it. Rains also disrupted traffic movement in Mumbai.

Waterlogging hampers traffic in Delhi, Mumbai

According to reports, rains lashed parts of many major cities in the country on Friday, including Delhi, Mumbai, and its suburbs. The rainfall caused severe waterlogging in many areas of the two cities, hampering vehicular traffic. While the aforementioned autorickshaw driver (51) died from drowning in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, a protective wall in Thane, Maharashtra, collapsed on Friday owing to heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall predicted throughout South Peninsular India

The IMD has reportedly predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" throughout South Peninsular India beginning from Sunday (July 2). The weather department also forecasted that light to moderate rainfall will continue throughout northwest India for the next two days, with heavy rain expected in Uttarakhand until Tuesday and in eastern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan on Saturday.

Rainfall in central Maharashtra for next 5 days

In Madhya Pradesh, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely until Sunday. Earlier, the IMD's Friday bulletin said, "Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next five days and Gujarat during next two days."

Heavy showers forecast over coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Sunday

The IMD forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from Monday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Karnataka and Kerala till Wednesday, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu between Sunday and Tuesday, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday, and Telangana on Tuesday. The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday.

Normal rainfall expected in July: IMD

In July, monsoon rainfall is expected to be typical, ranging from 94-106% of the long-term average (LPA), the IMD said. On Friday, June concluded with a 10% rain deficit. However, the IMD stated that the rain deficit might be compensated to a great part in July, which usually accounts for about one-third of the total rainfall in the season.

