Brace for another spell of rain, thunderstorm in northwest India

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 29, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Another intense western disturbance is expected to trigger showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday

After unseasonal showers and thunderstorms lashed northwest India on Saturday, another intense western disturbance is expected to bring similar weather and disrupt normal life in the region on Monday and Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms until Tuesday, and asked the authorities to stay prepared for thunderstorm-related emergencies.

Why does this story matter?

Saturday saw the strongest thunderstorm of this season so far with wind gusts up to 110kmph disrupting flight movement and uprooting trees.

Although thunderstorms are expected between March and May, this season is witnessing heightened activity.

No heatwave conditions are expected till Wednesday, as the monsoon is currently over Nancowry in the Nicobar Islands and is expected to arrive in Kerala by next week.

North India received 25% excess rain, central India 145%

The pre-monsoon season between March 1 and this Saturday saw 14% excess rain across the country. While northwest India received 25% excess rain, central India got 145%, and the peninsular south saw 42% excess rain. Meanwhile, east and northeast India saw a 31% rain deficiency.

Heavy rainfall likely over Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu

Moisture intensifying western disturbance

Per IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani, the western disturbance between last Tuesday and Saturday was likely this year's strongest. He added that this resulted in dust storms and squalls in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is further intensifying the weather systems and is expected to induce cyclonic circulation over north India.

Cyclonic circulation lying over Rajasthan

The western disturbance has brought down the maximum temperatures across the region. Moist winds from the Arabian Sea are likely to intensify rain and thunder activity. Reportedly, a cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Rajasthan, with a trough running from this system to northeast Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, another trough is running from southeast MP to south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels.