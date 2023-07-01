India

25 burnt to death in bus accident on Maharashtra Expressway

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 01, 2023 | 08:15 am 1 min read

At least 25 people were burnt to death after a bus carrying 33 people burst into flames on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana, Maharashtra. According to reports, the accident happened at approximately 2:00am in the early hours of Saturday when a private bus was on its way to Pune from Nagpur and rammed into a divider near Buldhana's Sindkhedraja.

