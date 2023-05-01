India

Maharashtra: 3 'wanted' Naxals killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra: 3 'wanted' Naxals killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 01, 2023, 10:33 am 1 min read

Three Naxals have been killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

At least three Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police's C60 Commandos in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, PTI reported. According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli, Sandip Patil, the encounter took place in Manne Rajaram of Aheri tehsil. The police recovered the bodies of the killed ultras, who also had a reward of Rs. 38 lakh.

Police launched operation based on a tipoff

The operation was launched after the police received information that Naxals were camping in the jungle, according to India Today. Based on the information, the Gadchiroli police sent two C60 teams to conduct a search operation. During the search, the Naxalites allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting the latter to respond, according to Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal.