Surekha Yadav, Asia's 1st female loco pilot, operates Vande Bharat

Surekha Yadav became Asia's first female train driver in 1988 (Photo credit: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

Asia's first female locomotive pilot Surekha Yadav has now become the first woman to operate the Vande Bharat Express. Hailing Yadav for her latest achievement, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted photos of her on the train with a caption that read, "Vande Bharat- powered by Nari Shakti... Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express."

Yadav became Asia's 1st female loco pilot in 1988

Notably, Yadav piloted the semi-high speed train between Solapur station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai for about 450 km on Monday, the Central Railways said, according to PTI. The 57-year-old from Maharashtra's Satara became Asia's first female train driver in 1988. Since then, she has won many awards at the state and national levels, per the report.