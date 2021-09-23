Maharashtra: Road accident victim's family awarded over Rs. 87L compensation

On February 4, 2016, the man was riding a motorcycle in Rajnoli village, when a truck rammed into his two-wheeler and killed him

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of over Rs. 87 lakh to the family of a 36-year-old businessman who was killed in a road accident in the year 2016. The order was issued on September 14 this year and a copy of the order was made available on Thursday.

Offenders

Opponents were also asked to pay 7% interest per annum

In the order, additional sessions judge and MACT member MM Walimohammed directed the owner of the offending truck and the insurance company to jointly and severally pay the compensation to the deceased man's family. He also directed them to pay the compensation along with an interest of seven percent per annum from the date the claim was filed.

Information

Interest will be hiked if timely payment isn't done

If the opponents failed to pay the compensation within two months, the interest amount will be hiked to eight percent per annum, the order stated. The claimants, including the deceased Jivraj Singh's wife, three children, and parents, hail from Churu in Rajasthan.

Details

Deceased earned an annual income of Rs. 6.17L: Advocate

The truck owner did not appear before the tribunal and the case was decided ex-parte against him, while the insurance company was represented and contested the claim on various grounds. Appearing for the claimants, advocate VK Singh informed the tribunal that the deceased had been in cloth packaging business and also doubled up as a broker, earning an annual income of Rs. 6.17 lakh.

Incident

Man died in 2016 as truck rammed into his two-wheeler

"On February 4, 2016, the man was riding a motorcycle in Rajnoli village, when a truck rammed into his two-wheeler and killed him," Singh said. In his order the judge noted that the registration of the crime at Kongaon Police Station against the truck driver proved the involvement of the offending vehicle and negligent driving on the part of the driver.

Compensation

His children will also be offered Rs. 6 lakh each

The MACT ordered that a compensation of Rs. 87.29 lakh be awarded to the victim's kin, including Rs. 40,000 toward loss of consortium and Rs. 15,000 each toward loss of estate and funeral expenses. The judge also ordered that upon realization of the amount, Rs. 6 lakh each must be invested in fixed deposits in the name of his children, till they attain majority.

Information

The victim's parents will be offered Rs. 9 lakh each

The judge also ordered that upon realization of the amount, Rs. 9 lakh each be paid to the parents of the deceased, while Rs. 5 lakh be kept in a fixed deposit in his widow's name for three years.