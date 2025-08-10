Arsenal beat Athletic Club 3-0 to end their pre-season campaign

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over Athletic Club. The match, played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, saw new signing Viktor Gyokeres score his first goal for the Gunners. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz also contributed to the scoreline as Arsenal won the Emirates Cup for the fourth consecutive year.

Match highlights Gyokeres shines for Arsenal Arsenal's new £63.5 million signing from Sporting CP, Viktor Gyokeres, was a player to watch in the match. After a disappointing debut against Villarreal, Gyokeres made his mark in the 34th minute with an inch-perfect header from Martin Zubimendi's cross. The goal was celebrated by both Gyokeres and the home crowd as he unveiled his trademark celebration for the first time in Arsenal colors.

Team effort Saka and Havertz add to the scoreline Just two minutes after Gyokeres's goal, Arsenal doubled their lead with a well-coordinated team effort. Gyokeres cushioned the ball into the path of Declan Rice, who then set up Gabriel Martinelli on a lofted ball. With Athletic Club's high defensive line caught off-guard, Martinelli assisted Saka for an easy tap-in. Havertz, who replaced Gyokeres in the 70th minute, scored the third goal by outrunning a defender and slotting a low shot into the far corner.