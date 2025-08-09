New Zealand bowlers with best Test match figures on debut

Zakary Foulkes had a debut to remember in Test cricket. The New Zealand pacer helped his side defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in Bulawayo. Foulkes took nine wickets in the match as Zimbabwe faltered with the bat, scoring 125 and 117 respectively. In between, New Zealand scored 601/3d. Here are New Zealand bowlers with best match figures on Test debut.

#1 Zakary Foulkes - 9/75 vs Zimbabwe (Bulawayo, 2025) Foulkes shone in the 1st innings versus Zimbabwe, picking 4/38 runs from 16 overs. In the 3rd innings, he claimed 5/37 from nine overs. He ended the match with figures of 9/75. He bowled a total of 25 overs in the match and clocked 7 maiden overs. This was a moment to cherish for Foulkes as NZ scripted their biggest Test win (by innings).

#2 William O'Rourke - 9/93 vs South Africa (Hamilton, 2024) In the 2024 Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton, William O'Rourke stepped up and delivered figures worth 9/93 on debut. The Kiwis won the match by 7 wickets. The pacer bowled 32.1 overs which included 8 maidens. He picked 4/59 in 18.2 overs in the 1st innings and 5/34 from 13.5 overs in the 3rd.