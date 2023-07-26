We'll become world's third-largest economy in my third term: Modi

We'll become world's third-largest economy in my third term: Modi

Written by Chanshimla Varah July 26, 2023 | 09:07 pm

We'll become world's third-largest economy in my third term: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in winning the third term at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. While inaugurating the new International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex "Bharat Mandapam" in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said Indians will see dreams come true in his third term. The IECC complex will host world leaders for this year's G20 summit in September.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's big announcement came just hours after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the opposition's no-confidence motion against the government. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue in Parliament. Notably, PM Modi broke his silence on Manipur only after a video from May 4 showing two Kuki women being allegedly paraded naked by a mob surfaced.

'Negative' people tried to stop work of Bharat Mandapam: Modi

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "In our first term, India was in the 10th spot...In my second term, it is world's fifth-largest economy. Based on our track record, in the third term...we'll become the world's third-largest economy." He also made a subtle jab at the opposition, saying some "negative" people tried their hardest to stop the work of Bharat Mandapam.

Bhagwan Basaveshwara's 'Anubhav Mandapam' is inspiration behind Bharat Mandapam

As for the inspiration behind the name "Bharat Mandapam," PM Modi said it was Bhagwan Basaveshwara's "Anubhav Mandapam." "'Anubhav Mandapam' means democratic methodology of discussion and debate. G20 events will take place here in some weeks. Heads of several states will be present here," he said. He added that the old arrangements at the complex were unable to meet the needs of 21st-century India.

Know about new IECC complex

The project, which renovated Pragati Maidan's old and obsolete infrastructure, was built as a national project at a cost of approximately Rs. 2,700 crore. The IECC complex has been constructed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, with an area of around 123 acres. It comprises multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheater, and a business center.

