Written by Ayushi Goswami July 26, 2023 | 02:33 pm 2 min read

PM Modi inaugurated IECC complex on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed a lokarpan puja prior to the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Visuals showed Modi participating in the havan ceremony at the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, which is the venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit in September this year.

Watch: Modi performs 'puja'

Union ministers attend ceremony

The inauguration ceremony also witnessed the presence of several Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Bhupender Yadav. The project, which cost Rs. 2,700 crore, features the IECC complex, which is spread across 123 acres. It comprises multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheater, and a business center.

Complex shape resembles 'shankha'

Reportedly, the building's shape resembles a shankha (conch shell). Its walls and facades feature elements of Indian traditional art and culture, such as "surya shakti" for solar energy, "zero to ISRO" for space achievements, and "pancha mahabhuta," representing fundamental elements: aakash (sky), vayu (air), agni (fire), jal (water), and prithvi (earth). Additionally, paintings and tribal art from various regions adorn the convention center.

IECC among top 10 exhibition, convention complexes

The complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes globally. There are seven exhibition halls, providing innovative spaces to showcase products, innovations, and ideas. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art venues offer exhibitors and companies an ideal platform to connect with their audience, facilitating business growth and networking opportunities.

Facilities at IECC

Moreover, the amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 people, while the multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of 7,000 people. The complex also features parking spaces for over 5,500 vehicles. Other facilities include a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room for 16 languages with cutting-edge technology, and advanced AV systems with large video walls.

