Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha over misconduct

Written by Chanshimla Varah August 10, 2023 | 08:08 pm 1 min read

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly behavior during the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. He will remain suspended until the Privileges Committee takes a decision regarding his misconduct. The resolution for his suspension was brought by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi, which was accepted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Despite repeated warnings, he hasn't improved: Joshi

Joshi accused Chowdhury of causing incessant disruptions and even degrading the country and its reputation during the proceedings. "It has become habitual. Despite getting repeated warnings, he hasn't improved himself. He always makes baseless charges in his debates. He demeans the country and its image, and never apologizes," the BJP leader said.

