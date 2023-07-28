'India's time to shine': PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2023

India

'India's time to shine': PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2023

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 28, 2023 | 12:36 pm 3 min read

PM Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2023, the national-level event on India's semiconductor industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2023, the national-level event on the semiconductor industry in India, in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday. The world's top chipmakers, including Foxconn, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron, and IBM are reportedly attending the event, which is focused on attracting investment to India's semiconductor industry and making the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub rivaling China and Taiwan.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, United States-based Micron Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up the company's first factory in Gujarat for an investment of $825 million. The deal is expected to boost the quantum computing and artificial intelligence sectors in the country at a time when the world has gone from a shortage of semiconductors to a major glut.

India's role crucial in semiconductor industry's growth: PM Modi

100 start-ups to attend event

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar were also present at the event. Around 50 speakers and 100 start-ups will attend the three-day event, along with other prominent players in the semiconductor sector such as Marvell, Vedanta, Lam Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, and Applied Materials.

Demand for semiconductors growing exponentially in India: Ashwini Vaishnav

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the demand for semiconductors is growing exponentially in India. He said, "We have focused on all key elements of the semiconductor ecosystem. Three major semiconductor agreements were signed during the PM's US visit. Land development work for Micron's semiconductor plant is going on and the construction will begin soon."

AMD to invest $400 million in India

Another US-based company, AMD, will invest around $400 million in India over the next five years. The company's chief technology officer (CTO) Mark Papermaster said that AMD will set up its largest research and development (R&D) center in Bengaluru before this year ends. Semiconductor Products Group's (SPG) Applied Materials' president Prabhu Raja said, "This is India's time to shine."

PM Modi once said IT means India, Taiwan: Foxconn chairman

Meanwhile, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said, "We can feel the determination of the Indian government. PM Modi once mentioned to me that IT means India and Taiwan." He added that Taiwan is and will be India's most trusted and reliable partner.

Proud to partner with India: Micron president

Micron president Sanjay Mehrotra said the company was "proud to partner with India," adding that they are hopeful the investment will catalyze other investments in the semiconductor sector. He said, "Micron's investment will be the first major in India's semiconductor sector. We estimate Micron's India plans will create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 jobs within the community over the next few years."

Centre announced $10 billion incentive scheme to promote semiconductor manufacturing

The Centre earlier announced a $10 billion incentive scheme to promote semiconductor manufacturing in India. The announcement attracted proposals from Foxconn and Vedanta. However, none of these have materialized so far. The $19.5 billion joint venture (JV) between Foxconn and Vedanta, expected to be the cornerstone of India's semiconductor aspirations, fell out after the latter took full ownership of the JV.

Share this timeline