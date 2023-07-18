'Hardcore Corruption Conference': PM Modi slams opposition meeting, dynasty politics

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 18, 2023 | 12:59 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi has slammed opposition and their dynasty politics

In a scathing attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said their mantra was only aimed at benefiting themselves and their families. He also mocked the opposition meeting being held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, terming it the "Hardcore Corruption Conference" to bring corrupt leaders together. PM Modi also expressed hope that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA and the opposition alliance are gathering partners for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru entered its second day on Tuesday as the number of attendees grew from the last meeting in Patna. Meanwhile, the BJP is hoping to retain its old allies and add new ones as several parties rejoin the NDA.

Corruption leaders being honored by opposition: PM Modi

Referring to the opposition's Bengaluru meeting, PM Modi said, "People of the country say that this is a Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan (Hardcore Corruption Conference)." "Another specialty of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail for corruption of crores of rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honored," he said.

