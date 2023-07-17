UPA's name may be changed at Bengaluru opposition meet: Report

Politics

UPA's name may be changed at Bengaluru opposition meet: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 17, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

Bengaluru opposition meet: UPA's name likely to be changed

The alliance of opposition parties formed to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Centre in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will reportedly no longer go by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) name. A decision on a new name will most likely be made during the much-anticipated opposition meeting on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Over 20 parties are expected to attend the meeting.

Why does this story matter?

Nearly 15 opposition parties met in Patna almost a month ago to chalk out a joint opposition front to fight the saffron brigade in the upcoming general polls. In a major development, on Sunday, the Congress declared that it will oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi, weeks after keeping the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in limbo.

KC Venugopal reveals key aspects of opposition meet

Speaking on the topic of the proposed opposition alliance getting a new name, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal stated during a press conference that Congress will not decide on matters alone. Although he emphasized that he can't reveal what issues will be discussed during the meeting, he stated that decisions will be made unitedly!

Congress is not deciding this alone: Venugopal

"We will take all decisions. I can not tell you now what are the issues that are going to be discussed. Congress is not deciding this alone," news agency ANI quoted Venugopal as saying. "All the opposition parties will sit together and decide unitedly," Venugopal said in a press conference," the Congress leader further added.

Video of Venugopal's speaking on opposition meet

Details on opposition meet in Bengaluru

According to Business Today, the opposition will be discussing the seat-sharing procedure on a seat-to-seat basis for next year's Lok Sabha elections during the Bengaluru meeting. Sources also claimed that a common secretariat would be formed for the proposed alliance. Furthermore, sub-committees will be formed for drafting a common minimum program, communication points for the alliance, and formulating joint campaigning of parties.

Know about NDA's meeting in Delhi on Tuesday

Separately, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also making its own preparations for next year's polls, with a meeting slated for Tuesday in Delhi. Nearly 19 parties—including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha—will reportedly be a part of the meeting.

Share this timeline