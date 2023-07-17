Ajit Pawar meets uncle Sharad Pawar for 2nd consecutive day

Politics

Ajit Pawar meets uncle Sharad Pawar for 2nd consecutive day

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 17, 2023 | 04:54 pm 1 min read

Ajit Pawar revolted against Sharad Pawar on July 2

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders from his faction arrived at YB Chavan Center, Mumbai, to meet party president Sharad Pawar for the second consecutive day. Following the meeting, NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters, "We again requested him to keep NCP united, and he listened to us but did not say anything about it."

Why does this story matter?

Ajit rebelled against his uncle to join the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance on July 2. The same day, he and eight other NCP MLAs were sworn in as ministers. This came as a surprise to Sharad, who has been in talks with other opposition parties to form a united front against the ruling BJP at the Centre in the 2024 general elections.

Will never ally with BJP: Sharad

On Sunday, the Ajit faction met Sharad for the first time after the July 2 rebellion to ensure that the NCP is not divided. Reports said later that the NCP chief addressed party workers and made it clear that he will never ally with the BJP. Last week, Ajit visited his aunt, Pratibha Pawar, Sharad's wife, who had surgery recently.

Share this timeline