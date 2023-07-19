Opposition alliance postpones seat-sharing discussion, appointing convenor for next meeting

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 19, 2023 | 10:41 am 2 min read

The opposition bloc postponed deciding on the party-wise seat-sharing arrangement and appointing the front's convenor until their next meeting in Mumbai

The opposition bloc named their alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) on Tuesday as the second leg of their meeting concluded in Bengaluru. It vowed to present an "alternative political, social, and economic agenda" to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the alliance postponed discussions regarding the party-wise seat-sharing arrangement and appointing the front's convenor until their next meeting in Mumbai.

Why does this story matter?

As many as 26 opposition parties have joined forces to put an end to the BJP's rule in next year's Lok Sabha elections. They claim the ruling party is eroding the Constitutional and federal values of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the opposition alliance a "conclave of the corrupt" as the BJP also huddled up with its 38 allies on Tuesday.

Governance will be more consultative, democratic, and participative: Joint statement

The bloc issued a statement, called Saamuhik Sankalp, identifying the common issues on which the BJP could be cornered. "We promise to transform both the substance and style of governance that will be more consultative, democratic and participative," it said. Congress leaders earlier said the seat-sharing arrangement will be decided on a state-to-state basis later as "most parties are not eyeing a pan-India alliance."

Will implement Caste Census as first step: Statement

The statement further said, "We have come together to defeat the hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities; stop the rising crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis and Kashmiri Pandits; demand a fair hearing for all socially, educationally and economically backward communities; and, as a first step, implement the Caste Census." The statement, however, steered clear of mentioning the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

PM's silence on Manipur shocking: Statement

The statement also called PM Modi's silence on the ongoing violence in Manipur shocking. It called for urgently bringing the state on the path of peace and reconciliation. On the role of governors and lieutenant governors in non-BJP-ruled states and the misuse of central agencies against political rivals, it said, "There is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of our polity."

