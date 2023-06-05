Entertainment

Did you see 'Brahmastra' actor Mouni Roy's new restaurant yet

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2023, 04:47 pm 2 min read

Mouni Roy recently celebrated the opening of her restaurant Badmaash in Mumbai

Actor Mouni Roy is currently over the moon after the opening of her new restaurant Badmaash, situated in Mumbai. Although the restaurant opened on May 26, it had its grand launch party on Sunday (June 4), which was attended by several celebrities and Roy's friends such as Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Giorgia Andriani, among others. Take a tour.

Here's what Roy posted after the opening gala

Sharing some images on Instagram from the star-studded bash, the Brahmastra actor wrote, "Launched into deliciousness. Thank you all for turning up last night and making the launch of Badmaash an absolute blast!" "Our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratitude for the incredible support. Join us on this delicious journey and let's embrace the badmaash in all of us."

Badmaash draws inspiration from Bollywood films

Badmaash's theme and decor are inspired by Bollywood, as explained through a video uploaded by @mumbaifoodie on Instagram a week ago. The caption says, "The menu features a bunch of eclectic cocktails like the Badmaash Moosah, Satte Pe Satta, Genda Phool, and a variety of delectable Indian food options like the Champaran Gosht, Mopah Chicken Biryani, and Stir Fried Mushroom Milagu to choose from."

The eatery is a reflection of Roy's gourmet inclinations

ABP Live quoted Roy as saying, "I am thrilled to open Badmaash, a restaurant that represents my love for progressive Indian cuisine. The menu at Badmaash is an absolute delight, and I am excited to share this culinary journey with everyone." She has specifically asked foodies to try Stir Fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps (her favorites) and the Mounilicious cocktail.

Career: What's cooking for Roy on the work front?

Roy has been in the news for her Red Carpet debut at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.﻿ She was last seen as the primary antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva and up next, has The Virgin Tree alongside Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari. It's directed by Siddhant Kumar Sachdev. She'll reportedly also be seen in director duo Abbas-Mustan's Penthouse.