Passenger arrested for molesting crew member on IndiGo's Bangkok-Mumbai flight

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 01, 2023, 06:31 pm 3 min read

Drunk Swedish national arrested for reportedly molesting IndiGo flight crew member

In yet another midflight incident involving an unruly passenger, a Swedish man was arrested for reportedly molesting a female crew member onboard IndiGo's Bangkok-Mumbai flight on Thursday, officials revealed on Saturday. According to the news agency ANI, the airline staff handed over the accused to the Mumbai Police after the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Why does this story matter?

This incident has come to light at a time when the Indian aviation sector is already in the news over a series of onboard incidents involving unruly passengers.

Most recently, two Indian fliers were arrested in Mumbai for hurling abuses at co-passengers and the cabin crew onboard an IndiGo flight from Dubai around a week ago.

What happened on IndiGo's Bangkok-Mumbai flight

Identified as Klas Erik Herald Jonasm, the accused Swedish man was reportedly intoxicated when he molested a flight attendant on the IndiGo flight 6E-1052. As per the airline's complaint, the 63-year-old touched the crew member inappropriately while paying for the food he purchased on the flight. While confirming the development, the airline also revealed that necessary protocols were followed in the incident.

Mumbai Police files chargesheet, accused produced before Andheri court

Based on the airline's complaint, the accused was arrested on Thursday and was produced in Mumbai's Andheri Metropolitan Court on Friday, an official told ANI. The Mumbai Police has also filed a chargesheet against the Swedish national; however, the accused was released on bail. Furthermore, the police also confirmed that a probe is underway in the case.

Another incident involving drunk passengers on IndiGo flight

In a similar incident from last Thursday, two drunk passengers were detained for allegedly hurling abuses at co-passengers and flight crew﻿ on board IndiGo's Dubai-Mumbai flight, a police official informed the news outlet PTI. Identified as Dattatray Bapardekar (47) and John G D'Souza (49), the accused men were returning to India from Dubais, revealed the police.

IndiGo's statement after incident on Mumbai-bound flight

"Two passengers traveling on flight 6E 1088 from Dubai to Mumbai were observed to be in an inebriated state and continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew," stated an official IndiGo release. "As per protocol, they were handed over to the CISF security staff for unruly behavior. Post the incident, a complaint has been filed at the nearby police station."

Accused men charged under multiple IPC, Aircraft Rule Sections

The police also revealed that the accused men were apprehended after the flight landed in Mumbai. However, a court granted them bail later on. According to media reports, both D'Souza and Bapardekar have been booked under Aircraft Rules 21, 22, and 25 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 336 (for endangering life and others' safety).

Passenger on IndiGo's Guwahati-Delhi flight defecates, vomits

In another bizarre incident, an intoxicated passenger on IndiGo's Guwahati-Delhi flight on Sunday reportedly barfed in the aisle and defecated near the washroom. The onboard flight attendants reportedly cleaned up the mess to prevent the flight from reeking.