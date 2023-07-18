It's INDIA v/s NDA: 26-party joint opposition alliance named INDIA

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 18, 2023 | 04:53 pm 2 min read

The joint opposition front has been named INDIA, which stands for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance

The joint opposition front led by the Congress finalized a name for the alliance on the second day of its second meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It has been named INDIA, which stands for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, reported NDTV. Left parties, however, wanted the word "alliance" to be replaced with "front," while some others wanted to avoid "NDA" in the name.

Why does this story matter?

As many as 26 opposition parties have come together to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also conducting a meeting on Tuesday in New Delhi as a show of strength against the opposition. The opposition leaders have claimed that the union of anti-BJP forces has rattled the ruling party.

Team INDIA vs Team NDA: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi

Opposition leaders earlier said BJP should be called 'opposition'

Reportedly, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray proposed that the name of the alliance shouldn't mention them as the opposition. Moreover, opposition leaders had previously also stated that they should not be called the opposition as they are "patriotic." They said the BJP should rather be called the "opposition," as it is against the constitutional and federal values of the country.

Rahul Gandhi's creativity: NCP's Jitendra Awhad on new name

Jitendra Awhad, the chief whip of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Sharad Pawar camp, credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for coining the alliance name. "His creativity was greatly appreciated," Awhad tweeted. While Pawar attended the second day of the meeting, it remained unclear whether Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy would join. Among those present were Lalu Prasad Yadav, MK Stalin, and Mamata Banerjee.

Next meeting in Mumbai, dates to be announced later

Commenting on the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I'm happy that 26 parties are present... Together, we are in government in 11 states today." "The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of...allies and came to power...then discarded them," he said, adding that the next meeting will be held in Mumbai, and the dates will be announced soon.

