Telangana: KCR's BRS faces jolt, 12 top leaders join Congress

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 26, 2023 | 06:05 pm 2 min read

K Chandrashekhar Rao's BRS has faced a major jolt after 12 of its top leaders joined Congress

In a major setback to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), at least 12 top leaders, including former legislators and ministers, joined the Congress Party on Monday ahead of assembly elections in the state. The BRS leaders reportedly joined the grand old party in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Why does this story matter?

As the Telangana Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections approach, tensions between the ruling BRS and other parties have risen in the state. The BRS was already at war with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the former accusing the saffron party of utilizing probe agencies for a witch-hunt against its opponents. Separately, Telangana Police is investigating charges that the BJP is poaching BRS MPs.

Who are defected BRS leaders

According to India Today, the prominent BRS leaders who joined the Congress on Monday include former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, ex-MLAs Panyam Venkateswarlu and Koram Kanakaiah, and Kota Ram Babu. Reportedly, BRS MLC Narsa Reddy's son, Rakesh Reddy, also joined the Congress. The development follows days after the BRS gave the big opposition meeting in Patna a miss.

Anti-incumbency factor going in favor of Congress

The major defection in the BRS comes amid a strong anti-incumbency factor against the party, which is rapidly shifting people to the Congress. Telangana BJP leaders are also trying hard to convince the central leadership to change the party's face in the state to make some gains. Some reports also claimed that the BRS and BJP had entered into some clandestine and tacit pact.

Congress will win in Telangana, at Centre: Actor Bandla Ganesh

Meanwhile, film actor and producer Bandla Ganesh participated in the People's March Padayatra organized by Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Speaking to the media, Ganesh said, "The toophan is on the way to Telangana from Karnataka. Referring toophan to a victory he said it will also hit Delhi after Telangana. We will hoist the party flag in Delhi too."

