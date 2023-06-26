Politics

'Handover Delhi': Kejriwal demands Delhi L-G's resignation over rising crimes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 26, 2023 | 03:04 pm 2 min read

Arvind Kejriwal has demanded Delhi L-G's resignation over rising crimes

﻿Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday targeted Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo demanded his resignation, saying he should hand over his position to someone who can provide security to the Delhi people. The demand comes after a daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan road tunnel.

'L-G shud resign, we will make Delhi safe': Kejriwal

Reacting to the daylight robbery, Kejwriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi." "If the central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens," Kejriwal added.

Know about daylight robbery in Pragati maidan underpass

The dramatic crime reportedly happened inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, a 1.5-kilometer underpass that connects India Gate and Ring Road. Four miscreants on a motorcycle wearing helmets stopped a car and robbed a delivery agent of Rs. 2 lakh, per Delhi Police. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the tunnel, and the footage quickly went viral on social media.

Watch: CCTV footage of robbery shared by Kejriwal

L-G's focus is on politics, obstructing government's work: Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha also reacted to the robbery, tweeting, "The Constitution has given only one responsibility to the LG of Delhi, which is to maintain law and order in Delhi. But the entire focus of...LG is on politics and obstructing every work of the Kejriwal government." "Murders, rapes, dacoities are increasing. LG should resign if he has any shame left," he added.

Latest face-off between AAP government, Delhi's L-G over security concerns

The current spat comes only a week after Kejriwal and Saxena exchanged accusatory letters regarding Delhi's law and order. The AAP leader sought more police patrolling and immediate consultations with Delhi residents following a series of criminal incidents that recently occurred, raising safety concerns. Notably, a college student was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College on Sunday after objecting to his girlfriend's harassment.

