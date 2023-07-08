India

MP: Man forced to lick another person's feet, 2 held

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 08, 2023 | 07:55 pm 2 min read

MP man has been forced to lick another person's feet

While the outrage over the recent urination incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi has yet to subside, another unpleasant incident has reportedly taken place in the state. A video has emerged showing a man being forced to lick the soles of another person's foot in a moving car in Gwalior district. The Madhya Pradesh Police said two accused persons were arrested after the video surfaced.

Why does this story matter?

The latest incident triggered fresh outrage in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh over a week after the urination incident, the accused in which allegedly has links to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an attempt to corner the BJP in the state, the opposition had claimed the accused, Pravesh Shukla, was an aide of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and shared a photo of them together.

Victim thrashed on face, verbally abused: Report

According to India Today, the aforementioned video showed the accused thrashing the victim, a resident of Dabra, on his face and verbally abusing him. Another man was also seen slapping the victim many times while forcing him to chant "Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is the father) in a moving vehicle. In another video, the victim was repeatedly assaulted with the accused's footwear.

Police register kidnapping, assault case on family's complaint

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of kidnapping and assault under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by the victim's family. Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDPO) Vivek Kumar Sharma reportedly said the video went viral Friday evening and has been sent for forensic testing. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotia also confirmed the video's Dabra origin.

Recent incidents of public display of humiliation

The disturbing event took place only days after the alleged video of Shukla urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi district went viral, sparking widespread condemnation. After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance, the accused was arrested on Thursday. Separately, on Friday, two Dalit men were reportedly caught and thrashed by locals in Shivpuri district after a few women accused them of harassment.

