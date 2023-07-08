India

8 dead, 12 injured in bus-cruiser collision in Haryana's Jind

In a devastating accident near Jind's Bibipur village in Haryana, a roadways bus and a cruiser reportedly had a head-on collision that left at least eight dead and 12 people injured. Upon receiving details about the accident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Law & Order, Rohtash Dhull, reportedly rushed to the accident site and moved the injured to the Jind Civil Hospital for treatment.

Police arrived soon after accident: Report

Soon after the locals in the area came to know about the incident, along with the authorities, they also reportedly rushed the injured to the civil hospital using their vehicles. According to the news outlet Jagran, additional health workers and doctors were also deployed to the emergency ward of the Jind hospital so that the victims of the accident could receive better treatment.

Jind Civil Hospital official provides further details on victims

Jind Civil Hospital's deputy medical superintendent provided further updates about the victims and revealed that doctors had been assigned to emergency ward duty considering the severity of the accident, as per Dainik Jagran. The official also confirmed that treatment of patients in severe condition is underway, and the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital's mortuary.

Similar bus accident in Andhra Pradesh

In a similar incident in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, three individuals were reportedly injured after an Andhra Pradesh Road State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a lorry on the rear end near the Tallapalem area in the Anakapalli district. As per The Hindu, the accident happened at approximately 3:15am when the bus was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Jangareddygudem with around 30 commuters.

Details on those injured in Andhra bus accident

According to the police, two out of the three victims in Friday's crash were women aged 35 and 47 years old, respectively. Meanwhile, the other victim was reported to be a man aged 37 from Visakhapatnam. Furthermore, the police also revealed that the three victims were shifted to a hospital, where the doctors gave them treatment and discharged them.

