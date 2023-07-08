India

Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused shooter's brother killed in encounter

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 08, 2023 | 02:51 pm 2 min read

The younger brother of one of Moose Wala's alleged shooters was killed in a police encounter

Raka, the younger brother of Priyavrat Fauji, a shooter allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and accused in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala, was reportedly shot dead during a police encounter in the Panipat district of Haryana. Reportedly, the encounter took place after an altercation between a unit of the Panipat Police's Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) Team Two and the miscreants.

Details on police encounter of Raka

According to the news outlet The Free Press Journal, the encounter happened around at around 9:00pm on Friday in the Samalkha Police Station area. The miscreants were traveling in a silver-colored car without a number plate and were chased by Panipat Police's CIA Team Two. Upon reaching Dhodpur Mod on Narayana Road, the miscreants allegedly opened fire on the police, triggering retaliatory action.

Another miscreant injured during gunfight: Report

During the exchange of gunshots, one miscreant reportedly died on the spot, while another suffered a leg injury. Identified as Praveen alias Sonu Jat, the wounded miscreant was first taken to the civil hospital and later transferred to PGIMS Rohtak due to his critical condition. On the other hand, the deceased miscreant was later confirmed as Raka, alias Rakesh.

Know about Raka and brother Fauji

Reportedly, Raka was a resident of Sisana village in Sonipat and had been implicated in several extortion cases in Kurukshetra and Panipat. Meanwhile, his brother, Fauji, was earlier in the Indian Army but left it in 2015. He eventually joined forces with Bishnoi, and his involvement in Moose Wala's murder case drew considerable attention. Following his apprehension, Fauji has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Details on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

To recall, Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district last year on May 29. Bishnoi was named the main conspirator in the murder after Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi. Furthermore, Brar revealed that the murder of Moose Wala was part of revenge for the murder of his cousin Gurlal and Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

