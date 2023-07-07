India

Sexual harassment at workplace: SC rejects PIL seeking complainants' protection

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 07, 2023 | 08:07 pm 2 min read

The SC refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to be issued for protecting complainants and witnesses in cases related to sexual harassment at workplaces

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to protect complainants and witnesses from the accused's retaliation or victimization in cases related to sexual harassment at workplaces. The SC dismissed the petitioner's same PIL in 2020. The bench noted that passing a general order would lead to the creation of a new offense.

Government issued guidelines, but private sector left untouched: PIL

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told the petitioner to state some examples where complainants, witnesses, or other persons were harmed by the acts of retaliation and victimization by the accused persons or organization. The petitioner's counsel submitted that while the Centre has issued guidelines to protect complainants, it hasn't done the same for the private sector.

Made representation to authorities with reminder: Petitioner

According to the court, the petitioner, Sunita Thawani, stated that she made a representation to the authorities with a reminder. The court left it to the petitioner whether to approach the authorities again so that a decision can be taken to address the grievance.

Sorry state of affairs regarding implementation of PoSH: SC

In May, the SC expressed concern over the lack of committees in government departments to probe allegations of sexual harassment at workplaces. It called for a robust implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, legislated a decade ago. In June, the SC directed the Centre and state governments to verify if all departments and ministries had constituted the mandated committees.

