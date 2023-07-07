India

Odisha train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

Written by Chanshimla Varah July 07, 2023 | 06:55 pm 1 min read

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three Indian Railways employees on Friday in connection with the Balasore triple-train accident in Odisha that left nearly 300 people dead. The arrested men are senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan, and technician Pappu Kumar. They have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

Arrest came after Commissioner of Railways Safety submitted report

Reportedly, the arrest of the three came days after the Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) submitted its report on the Balasore accident to the railway board on Wednesday. The investigation found faulty signaling caused by two botched repair works, one in 2018 and one hours before the disaster, which caused the Coromandel Express to collide with a goods train on another track.

