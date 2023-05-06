India

Live streaming of court hearings has flip side: CJI Chandrachud

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 10:34 pm 2 min read

'We, as judges, need to train ourselves because we are working in the age of social media,' Chandrachud said

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday noted that the live streaming of court hearings had a "flip side" as a lot of "funny clips" were being posted on the internet, reported PTI. Chandrachud was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Neutral Citation for the Indian Judiciary and National Conference on Digitization in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

'Funny stuff' from courts being posted on YouTube: Chandrachud

While referring to YouTube clips of "funny" incidents during Indian court hearings, Chandrachud said, "A lot of funny stuff is going on the YouTube, which we need to control. This is serious stuff." "We, as judges, need to train ourselves because we are now working in the age of social media... Every word that we say is up in the public realm," he added.

Here's what CJI Chandrachud stated

AI can help in court proceedings: CJI

Talking about artificial intelligence (AI), the CJI reportedly said many courts in the world are experimenting with the technology. "How do you expect a judge to digest the evidence in a statutory appeal in a record involving 15,000 pages? AI can prepare the entire record for you," he added. Notably, the Supreme Court began live-streaming court proceedings for the first time in September 2022.