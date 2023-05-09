India

Cyclone Mocha could intensify by Friday, no landfall in India

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 09, 2023, 10:58 am 2 min read

A low-pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, which is likely to intensify into a depression on Tuesday evening and into Cyclone Mocha on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It added that the cyclone could turn into a severe storm by Friday. The system is expected to move toward Bangladesh- Myanmar coasts after Thursday, making no landfall in India.

Why does this story matter?

The IMD predicted last week that Cyclone Mocha would hit Odisha and West Bengal before making landfall on the Indian east coast between Monday and Thursday.

A cyclonic circulation and a subsequent low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea were predicted last week.

Odisha issued an alert in its 18 districts while West Bengal remained on its toes.

Alerts issued in coastal areas

The IMD said that wind speeds could reach up to 130 kmph on Friday when the depression turns into a severe storm. Small seafaring vessels and the fisherfolk have been warned not to venture into the sea from Tuesday. The IMD also asked authorities to regulate tourism, shipping, and offshore activities near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between Monday and Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall predicted in these areas

Cyclonic storm to move toward Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts after Thursday

IMD Director General of Meteorology, Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "The cyclonic storm is likely to move initially north-northwestward towards east-central Bay of Bengal till May 11. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastward toward the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts."

Cyclonic circulation lying over north Pakistan, J&K

An atmospheric trough starting from the southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Tamil Nadu was extended to the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea, the IMD said. A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation was prevailing over north Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir in the middle tropospheric levels, it added.