5 historical places to visit on your trip to Burdwan

Burdwan is a treasure trove for history lovers

Located in West Bengal, Burdwan is known for its rich culture. The city reflects an exquisite old-world charm that instantly reminds you of the ancient Mughal and Bengal-style architecture. From ancient temples to old tombs and splendid mosques, the city is a delight for history lovers. It is also called the rice bowl of West Bengal. Make sure you visit these places in Burdwan.

108 Shiv Mandir

One of the unique structures in Burdwan with a beautiful vertical pattern, the 108 Shiv Mandir is visited by Hindu devotees throughout the year. Also called the Nava Kailasha Temple, each temple is located in Nawabhat which is well-known for the ancient battles of the Mughals and the Pathans. The temple is adorned with lights and decorations during Maha Shivratri.

Curzon Gate

Constructed in 1903 by the king of Burdwan Maharaja Bijoy Chand Mahatab, the iconic Curzon Gate is a must-visit historical site. The monument was built to honor the then Viceroy of India Lord Curzon's visit to Burdwan. The gate pillars reflect the sculpting technique of ancient times. Sculptures of lions on both sides of the gate are absolutely works of admiration even today.

Meghnad Saha Planetarium

Constructed by a Japanese Optical Company with the help of the Indian and Japanese governments, Meghnad Saha Planetarium was inaugurated in 1994. Located on Burdwan's GB Road, the planetarium allows you to witness the movement of stars and planets using various modern devices. It also organizes several educational and astronomical shows for the entertainment and education of children.

Tomb of Sher Afghan

One of the most popular sights in Burdwan, the Tomb of Sher Afghan serves as the graveyard of the last Afghan I. Sher Afghan Khan was the tuyuldar of Burdwan during the rule of the Mughal emperor Jahangir. Khan was accused of conspiring with the Afghans against Jahangir following which he was killed. The historical spot is managed by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Maa Kalyaneshwari Temple

Located on Burdwan's Grand Trunk Road on the banks of the Barakar River, the Kalyaneshwari Temple was originally built by Maharaja Hari Gupt. Following this, the 3rd-century king of Panchkot reconstructed the temple. Dedicated to goddess Kali, the temple once served as a haven for dacoits. According to beliefs, the goddess fulfills the wishes of women who have not been able to give birth.