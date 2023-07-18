Why India-France didn't announce Rafale, Scorpene deals in joint statement

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 18, 2023 | 05:59 pm 2 min read

Negotiations between India and France are yet to be completed regarding India's plans to buy 26 Rafale jets and three Scorpene-class submarines

Negotiations between India and France regarding the technical and commercial aspects of India's plans to buy 26 Rafale jets and three Scorpene-class submarines for the Indian Navy are yet to be complete, reports said. The reports came days after the new deals didn't find any mention in the Horizon 2047 document, which marked the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France.

Why does this story matter?

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the acquisition proposal on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France last week. The Horizon 2047 document acknowledged the agreement for the submarines under the Project-75 (India) program. However, an updated version of the document on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) doesn't have the portion of text referring to the deal.

Deal will be completed long before 25 years: Officials

Sources said that the deal didn't figure in the Horizon document as it is a roadmap for the next 25 years, while the deal would have been completed long before that. The contract for the Scorpene-class submarines was yet to be finalized as the price and the date of delivery needed to be fixed, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

Defense partnerships not defined by single transaction: Foreign secretary

"The 2047 Horizon document looks at security and sovereignty in a more holistic and comprehensive manner rather than as a set of individual transactions," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said when asked for clarification. "The metrics of defense partnerships are not defined by...single transaction," he added.

Defence minister, Dassault Aviation acknowledged deal's approval

Notably, after the DAC approved the deal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted about the same. The Rafale aircraft's maker, Dassault Aviation, also issued a statement confirming that the Indian government chose its fighter jets for the Indian Navy over the American F/A-18 Super Hornet jets.

India's first Rafale purchase under French government's scanner

This will be India's second purchase of Rafale jets. India's first purchase of 36 Rafale jets in 2015-16 has been mired in controversy as the French government is investigating Dassault Aviation for allegedly bribing middlemen for the aircraft's sale in India. The Indian government waived crucial provisions related to anti-corruption penalties days before the 2015-16 deal was signed, The Hindu reported earlier.

