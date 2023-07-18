Brij Bhushan gets interim bail in sexual harassment case

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 18, 2023 | 03:17 pm 1 min read

Delhi Court has granted interim bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case. The case was filed based on complaints by six women wrestlers. This comes days after the chargesheet against Singh found him "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offenses" of harassment, molestation, and stalking.

Delhi Police's prayers in the court

The Delhi Police had invoked Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), Section 354 A (sexual harassment), and Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in its chargesheet. The police also flagged Singh's "repeated and continuing" harassment of a women wrestler. It had urged the court to summon Singh and the witnesses, including wrestlers, coaches, and referees.

